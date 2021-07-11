Red River Harley Davidson hosts 33rd annual Poker Run and Ride

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was April Fools’ in July for those over at Red River Harley Davidson who hosted their 33rd annual April Fools’ Poker Run and Ride.

All the proceeds benefit The Friendly Door and its Meals On Wheels program. Dozens participated to support the cause.

For company service writer Bobbie Gilmore, the Red River Harley Davidson poker run ride has been something she’s been doing for as long as she can remember. At this year’s 33rd annual ride, she and others said it felt good to be out riding together again.

“Everyone that knows Red River knows this is a nostalgic ride for us,” Gilmore said. “Everyone wants to be a part of it and get in on it, and you just tie in just by being here and we’re all a family together riding.”

The event started with an 80 mile motorcycle ride, followed by lunch and raffles. The ride has only gotten cancelled three times in the past, one being last year due to the pandemic.

“COVID killed it earlier, and they just got cleared,” Gilmore said. “So they got cleared, we’re ready to go, let’s do it.”

“It really has a big turnout,” Tom Venhaus, a chairman for The Friendly Door, said. “For them to give up their time on a Sunday to do the ride and then to come here and we do lunch.”

This year, the proceeds from the poker run will go to The Friendly Door Senior Center of Iowa Park.

Gilmore said, “It benefits The Friendly Door in Iowa Park. They’re a great facility that helps the seniors and also does meals on wheels.”

Officials with The Friendly Door said they will continue to cherish their relationship with Red River Harley Davidson and that they value their support.

“And to say ‘Hi, we appreciate you coming, we appreciate you supporting the center,'” Venhaus said. “Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do for the senior citizens here.”

Venhaus said each event like this one helps the center stay open to serve those seniors in the community. “Anything that we do we try to better the conditions for the senior citizens here.”

Red River Harley Davidson said they are looking forward to next year’s April Fools’ run, and they hope it will be another year of fun on two and three wheels, all to help a great cause.

Although today’s ride was a hot one, it did not stop the community from showing up. Employees at Red River said they look forward to actually having next years April Fools’ run in April.

You can find out more information about The Friendly Door here.