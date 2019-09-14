Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Red River Harley-Davidson invited the community out to test drive their new 2020 models straight from the factory.

Every year red river Harley-Davidson has the Harley-Davidson demo truck roll into town with the newest models for roadies to experience. The demo drive is free for anyone, you just have to bring your motorcycle license and proper riding gear. The operations manager says this is the perfect opportunity to test out that new ride if anyone has been thinking about an upgrade.

“We did a lot of upgrades on the touring, they actually have a new functionality where they’ll connect to your cellphone and it’ll keep you up to date with how much fuel you’ve got, how much your tire pressure is, how much your battery charge level is, it’ll even tell you where your bike is at if you park it somewhere and forget,” Red River Harley-Davidson Operations Manager Royce Pritchard said.

Bikers had the chance to ride all 2020 motorcycles in the lineup.