Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Red River Harley-Davidson invited the community out to test drive their new 2020 models straight from the factory.

Every year red river Harley-Davidson has the Harley-Davidson demo truck roll into town with the newest models for roadies to experience. The demo drive is free for anyone, you just have to bring your motorcycle license and proper riding gear. The operations manager says this is the perfect opportunity to test out that new ride if anyone has been thinking about an upgrade.

“We did a lot of upgrades on the touring, they actually have a new functionality where they’ll connect to your cellphone and it’ll keep you up to date with how much fuel you’ve got, how much your tire pressure is, how much your battery charge level is, it’ll even tell you where your bike is at if you park it somewhere and forget,” Red River Harley-Davidson Operations Manager Royce Pritchard said.

Bikers had the chance to ride all 2020 motorcycles in the lineup.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride"

Tourists, locals ride into downtown WF for annual Stroll'n Roll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourists, locals ride into downtown WF for annual Stroll'n Roll"

Wichita Falls Brewing Co. 'gives bock' to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Brewing Co. 'gives bock' to the community"

Woman behind bars after allegedly hitting pedestrian, several vehicles with car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman behind bars after allegedly hitting pedestrian, several vehicles with car"

Altus PD: OSBI officials investigate death of man who collapsed in Jackson Co. jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus PD: OSBI officials investigate death of man who collapsed in Jackson Co. jail"

United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon"

Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident"

Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl"

WF murder suspect in court Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF murder suspect in court Friday"

Wichita Falls man could soon be on trial for 2016 murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls man could soon be on trial for 2016 murder"

MSU's Redwine Wellness Center celebrates 10th anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU's Redwine Wellness Center celebrates 10th anniversary"

New space offers better acoustics to help Hirschi choir students hone skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "New space offers better acoustics to help Hirschi choir students hone skills"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News