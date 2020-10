WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To show support for local law enforcement and spread positivity, Red-River Harley Davidson will be hosting a “Back the Blue” event Saturday, Oct. 31.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. event participants will be able to engage in a variety of fun events, including a kids electric bike ride, a police motorcycle rider, a cookout, etc.

For more information on the event, click here.