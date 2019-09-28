Red River Hemp Aid officials hold educational family-friendly event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For those interested in farming and want to learn more about hemp, there’s an event in the works with all the information needed.

Red River Hemp Aid is a local hemp business in Wichita County.

They’ve opened sign-up for a three-day camping event on their property where they will teach farmers about how to grow hemp and explain some of the confusion surrounding its legality.

“I just wanted to get a lot of like minds together to figure out what we needed to do what I would really like to get the Red River Hemp Coalition to be able to develop a seed bank so to be able to get everybody involved to grow seeds here that can be grown here is the first thing,” hemp aid Brian Farris said,

The three-day event will include camping, live music, and vendors.

It all starts the weekend of Nov. 8 at 1525 E. 3rd Street in Burkburnett.

Organizers said this is a family-friendly event, and for more information, click here.

