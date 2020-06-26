Red River Hospital discuss efforts to battle COVID-19 after employees test positive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Red River Hospital here in Wichita Falls is discussing their efforts to battle COVID-19 after three employees test positive.

Several other employees are self-isolating and doing well while more test results come in.

No patients are showing any signs of symptoms.

All of the same steps are being taken during the pandemic as before temperatures being taken and masks worn at all times inside the building.

Red River will continue to work with the local health district to assess low, medium or high risks of exposure at the hospital and other red river hospitals at the corporate level.

“Have encountered this across the nation in other places, so although this is brand new to us here, this is not brand new to them in our California hospitals or other hospitals impacted before so we have their resources to pull from,” Risk Management Director Rebecca Lindeman said.

Lindeman also adds they have a unique patient population, so to be able to keep providing these essential needs, they have to make sure all protocols are followed and cleaning for patients and employees.