Red River Hospital officials raise awareness for World Suicide Prevention Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On average there are 132 suicides every day, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

In fact, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

Thursday is World Suicide Prevention Day, and Red River Hospital CEO Jon Lasell said it’s important to raise awareness for this issue especially during the pandemic.

“Under this pandemic things are getting nothing but worse,” Lasell said. “Last year I told you it was a epidemic and here again I’m here to tell you it’s a pandemic. The pandemic and the longer that the pandemic lasts the longer businesses are impacted, the longer the community will suffer. As we speak this morning somebody just lost their job.”

The military also struggles with this greatly. In fact, Lasell said military members are one in a half times more likely and more susceptible to suicide than the average civilian.

If you would like more information on the Red River Hospital and the programs they offer, click here.