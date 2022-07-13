WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After having the curtains closed for three years due to COVID-19, the Red River Lyric Opera is returning for a 5th season.

Dr. Darla Diltz founded the opera and serves as the executive producer at Midwestern State University.

Diltz said it hosts more than 100 singers, directors and theatre technicians. This year’s performances include “Sweeney Todd” and “Rinaldo”.

Diltz said it’s always a good time seeing young singers excel in this art form and seeing the community embrace it.

“We’re really excited to be back for our fifth season after that three year break,” Diltz said. “Midwestern is such a wonderful host, and we were excited to get back to campus. This year, we have three productions with full orchestra and 100 people on campus this month.”

The first performance is coming up on Tuesday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the MSU Fain Fine Arts Theatre.

