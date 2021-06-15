Red River Pumpkin Patch kicks off Second Semi-Annual Trade Days with sunflower maze

TILLMAN CO., OK. (KFDX/KJTL) — Red River Pumpkin Patch is kicking off its second Semi-Annual Trade Days with a sunflower maze.

Red River Pumpkin Patch located at 21773 CREW 192 in Davidson, Oklahoma, will host its second Semi-Annual Trade Days on June 19, 2021, from 10 a.m until 6 p.m.

The event will kick off with the grand opening of the sunflower maze. In addition to the maze, there will be games, animals, and plenty of festivities for all ages, according to the Red River Pumpkin Patch website.

Admission to the event is $5 that can be paid via cash or PayPal. There are still vendor spots available for this event.

If you are unable to make it to the grand opening of the maze you have until June 25, 2021 “from sunrise to sunset”.