WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2022 Red River Wine and Beer Festival has wrapped and it was another great turnout.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, hundreds turned out to taste wine and sample specialty beers in the beer garden. Guests also enjoyed live music, a dance floor, raffles, and an array of local food and merchandise vendors.

Sharron Davis, the event chair, says it’s good to see everyone out enjoying the event.

“I think everyone, first of all, ready to get out and do stuff, and it’s be a gorgeous day and we’ve been so thankful for that. I think this is a fun place and you come to socialize. In my first couple of years working at it, or volunteering, you just see so many people and it’s just a fun event,” Davis said.

Members of the Senior-Junior Forum donated their time and volunteered to organize the festival.

Money raised from today will benefit local organizations such as the kitchen, the beacon lighthouse for the blind among others.