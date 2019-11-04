Red, White & You! Statewide Hiring Fair connects veterans, service members, and their spouses to Texas employers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Join the Texas Workforce Commission and Workforce Solutions North Texas in partnership with Texas Medical Center for the 8th annual Hiring Red, White & You! Statewide Hiring Fair to connect veterans, service members, and their spouses to Texas employers.

The hiring event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. priority access, and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to the general public.

The hiring event will take place at Region 9 Education Service Center, located at 301 TX-11 Loop in Wichita Falls.

There is no cost to veterans, the general public or employers.

Click here to learn more.