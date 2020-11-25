Redneck Culinary Academy dishes out more than 40 free turkeys for families in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To honor the legacy of a Burkburnett man who is most known for wearing a big red suit and rocking a white beard, one organization handed out about 40 turkeys on Nov. 25.

The Redneck Culinary Academy smoked and prepared these turkeys after they were donated.

Tag Davis said this is to carry on the legacy of Doug Green who passed away in 2018. Green was well known for his charity work, and of course, for being Santa Claus.

“We’re just some people from Burkburnett that want to give back to the community and do some good, spread some cheer,” Davis said.

The turkeys went to members of the Burkburnett community who might not have one otherwise.

The Burk Elite Basketball team also volunteered. They hope to double the number of turkeys next year.