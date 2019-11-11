Regents decide against Sikes Lake project

Breaking News
The purpose of the weir is to keep a higher level of water in the north section, but the weir has been leaking underneath and so MSU regents and the City of Wichita Falls have been discussing and researching the feasibility of removing it.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The small concrete dam, or weir, that separates Sikes Lake into northern and southern sections, is not going anywhere for some time.

The regents have again looked at the pros and cons and decided to take no action.

Removing the weir would lower the north lake by several inches and expose more silt during dry periods, but it would also reduce flooding potential by a significant amount.

To dredge silt from the north lake is estimated to cost $1.8 million, and dredging the south lake $4.3 million.

Because of those costs, regents have decided not to pursue the project.

