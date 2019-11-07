1  of  4
Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, job seekers, veterans and non-military personnel were able to meet with more than 60 employers at Region 9 Monday morning to discuss potential job offers and careers.

“We have several different rooms and different employers in each room holding on the spot interviews gathering resume not only from veterans but their spouses and the public who are not veterans cause we need the workforce,” Workforce Solutions Executive Director Jill Brown said.

In honor of our veterans, Texas Workforce Solutions and Region 9 hosted their 8th annual event in hopes of lowering veteran unemployment.

“Here at the Texas Veterans Commission, we partner with Texas Workforce Solutions,” Veterans Career Advisor Chris Enriquez said. “In our office, we see a lot of veterans getting discouraged by applying online, and events like these give them an opportunity to come in and meet the hiring manager face to face—shake their hand, and they can assets the type of skill set they have.” Enriquez said.

With the rooms filled with potential job seekers, one veteran’s career advisor said there’s no better feeling than these veterans finding employment.

“There is nothing more rewarding then showing up for work on Monday and they call us so excited to finally have the opportunity to have and interview and get the job they are looking for so we love these events,” Enriquez said.

Events that make finding a job more personal while honoring the men and women who served our country.

