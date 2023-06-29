WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A guest speaker at Region 9’s Security Summit on Thursday morning, June 29, 2023, recounted for a captivated crowd just how she was able to avert a massive tragedy at a Tennessee middle school.

Molly Hudgens is the counselor for Sycamore Middle School out of Pleasant View, Tennessee. She’s been there for more than two decades helping students through tough times or helping to adjust behavior.

On September 28, 2016, Hudgens encountered a situation with one of her students she hopes she never has to go through again.

“That morning, I had an eighth-grade boy, a 14-year-old boy who came to me with a fully-loaded handgun and a plan to harm students on our campus I had met with him previously,” Hudgens said. “It took me 90 minutes and ultimately prayed with him beside him on my knees before he gave me the gun.”

It’s a moment no one ever wishes they have to experience, and if they do, perhaps the example set by Hudgens on that day should be one to remember.

“He had asked me at one point if I believed in God, and I felt like because he had asked that, he kind of opened the door for that conversation,” Hudgens said. “I just had this thought to pray with him, and so I asked if that would be okay, and I wasn’t sure how he would respond, but he told me that would be fine.”

After the 90-minute stalemate between the teen and Hudgens, the student turned the gun over to her, saving countless lives in the process. Hudgens said the student was then taken into custody by law enforcement.

According to Hudgens, the events that unfolded on that September day are just a testimony to just how powerful prayer can be.

“So needless to say, I prayed the most heartfelt prayer of my life,” Hudgens said. “So, I think it made all the difference. I think it definitely was what gave him the opportunity to have the courage to do the right thing.”

Hudgens was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Citizen Honor for her patience and heroic act. She said she did what she hopes anyone else would do in a situation of crisis like the one she experienced.

Listen.

“I have a silver bracelet I wear every day that has the names of all of our Citizen’s Honor recipients who lost their lives in schools. The six teachers from Sandy Hook Elementary are also a part of the citizen’s honor,” Hudgens said. “They’re posthumous recipients, and so I don’t really feel like I don’t belong in that category with those people, but I do know that as long as I’m alive, every time I share our story, I’ll have the opportunity to share theirs as well.”

The story of Hudgens’ bravery, faith, and concern for her student simply shows that a little bit of patience and taking the time to listen can go a long way. In Hudgen’s case, it even saved lives.

Hudgens wrote a book about her experience, called “Saving Sycamore”, which can be purchased online.