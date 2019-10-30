Breaking News
Wichita County woman arrested on animal cruelty charge

Regional museums exhibition extended

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A showcase of the natural history, fine art and the unique heritage of the Texoma region in one special exhibition opens next week at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU.

Regional Museum Day presented by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture will be open at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU on Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public. 

The exhibition has been extended and will remain open until November 16th.

The Regional Museum Exhibition offers an opportunity to meet staff from area museums and see sample exhibitions from the collections of museums from Baylor, Clay, Wichita, and Wilbarger counties.

Participating museums are part of the newly formed Regional Museums Network designed to help increase the visibility of museums in the region.

This special exhibit will allow guests to:

  • Meet staff and volunteers from area museums
  • Connect children and families with a variety of museum collections
  • Give educators ideas for future classroom programs and field trip tours
  • Enjoy hands-on activities in exhibits

The Regional Museum Network and Regional Museum Day are made possible in part with support from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

