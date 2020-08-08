Registered sex offender back in jail on more assault charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 31-year-old Wichita Falls man who is a registered sex offender is charged with six counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child for alleged incidents with a seven-year-old boy.

Trevor Sells was booked into jail Thursday evening.

The incidents allegedly occurred last May in a home in the 1700 block of Pearl.

In previous arrests, Sells was listed as living in Altus.

A forensic interview of the child revealed numerous alleged incidents of abuse, molesting and assault in different locations of the home on the same day.

Court records show Sells was charged with failure to register as a sex offender in 2011 and had probation for aggravated sexual assault revoked in 2008 and he was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

His 17 arrests in Wichita County include two for failure to comply with registration requirements, one for bail jumping and four for violating a promise to appear in court.