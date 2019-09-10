Registered sex offender back in jail on more sexual abuse charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A registered sex offender is in jail on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Donald James Stephens, 36, is jailed on $50,000 bond.

Police officers said a 13-year-old girl was interviewed at a children’s advocacy center in Sherman and she said the incidents happened in March 2019 at the suspect’s home in Wichita Falls.

She said similar abuse had taken place when she was 11-years-old and Stephens told her to keep it a secret because he could go back to prison.

Public court records show a conviction for sexual assault of a child in 2008 in Sherman for which Stephens received 10 years probation.