Registration for Wichita Falls Parks and Rec summer day camps now open

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Summer Camp registration is open, offering “Camp Summer Fun” at the Scotland Park Elementary gym and “Camp Lots-A-Fun” at the Jefferson Elementary gym.

In response to COVID-19, the Parks and Recreation department has implemented new policies and

procedures for both campers and staff.

These policies are to ensure the safety and health of both

campers and staff, while also limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Camp is for all children ages 6 to 12 years old. The camp fee is $100 per camper per session.

Each camp session lasts two weeks, form 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Session 1 : June 8 – June 19

: June 8 – June 19 Session 2 : June 22 – July 3

: June 22 – July 3 Session 3: July 6 – July 17

While at camps, children can enjoy many fun-filled activities in an air-conditioned gym while also experiencing outdoor games and hiking.

Adult counselors will supervise and lead campers in sports activities, swimming and outdoor water play. Community partners, Wichita Falls ISD & Chartwells, will be providing breakfast and lunch at both camp sites.

A morning and afternoon snack will also be provided to all campers.

More information can be found by clicking on the links below: