WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Although the St. Patrick’s Day festival is cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, downtown Wichita Falls will still be hosting the St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Dash 5K Run.

Registration is now open for the race happening on March 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as it allows proper social distancing.

Prizes will be given out for best dressed.

To register for the race, click here.