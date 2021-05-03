Registration open for Wichita Falls Parks and Rec’s summer camps

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) –– The City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Summer Camp registration opened Monday.

The Recreation Division offers Camp Summer Fun located at Scotland Park Elementary School Gym and Camp Lots-A-Fun located at Jefferson Elementary School Gym. Each camp consists of 4 two-week sessions, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm for ages 6 to 12. The camp fee is $100 per camper per session.

Children will enjoy many fun-filled activities in an air-conditioned gym while also experiencing outdoor games, hiking, and off-site field trips. Adult counselors will supervise and lead campers in sports activities, swimming, and outdoor water play. Community partners, WFISD & Chartwells, will provide breakfast and lunch at both campsites. A morning and afternoon snack will also be provided to all campers.

For more information, contact the Recreation Division at 940-761-7490 or visit the website for Summer Camp packets and registration forms. A copy of your child’s birth certificate will be required.

Camp Sessions

Session 1: June 7 – June 18

Session 2: June 21 – July 2

Session 3: July 5 – July 16

Session 4: July 19 – July 30