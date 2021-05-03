Registration open for Wichita Falls Parks and Rec’s summer camps

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) –– The City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Summer Camp registration opened Monday.

The Recreation Division offers Camp Summer Fun located at Scotland Park Elementary School Gym and Camp Lots-A-Fun located at Jefferson Elementary School Gym. Each camp consists of 4 two-week sessions, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm for ages 6 to 12. The camp fee is $100 per camper per session.

Children will enjoy many fun-filled activities in an air-conditioned gym while also experiencing outdoor games, hiking, and off-site field trips. Adult counselors will supervise and lead campers in sports activities, swimming, and outdoor water play. Community partners, WFISD & Chartwells, will provide breakfast and lunch at both campsites. A morning and afternoon snack will also be provided to all campers.

For more information, contact the Recreation Division at 940-761-7490 or visit the website for Summer Camp packets and registration forms. A copy of your child’s birth certificate will be required.

Camp Sessions
Session 1: June 7 – June 18
Session 2: June 21 – July 2
Session 3: July 5 – July 16
Session 4: July 19 – July 30

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News