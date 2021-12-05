Rehearsals for Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra Christmas concert underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Preparations for the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming Christmas concert are well underway.

They are putting in hours of practice on some of your holiday favorites, and participants span all ages and all across the area.

With 60 kids, spread out between 20 area schools, Texoma’s younger generation of musicians are well on their way to being stage-ready.

The concert, which is just under two weeks away, will have one more rehearsal after today, and those musicians, all the way down to the youngest participant at nine years old, are ready for the bright lights.

“I like it when I see and hear everything – all of the sounds – it just sounds so good and sounds so beautiful,” the youngest member of the orchestra, Preettika Sharma, said.

“I just like getting to see them happy, especially the littler kids who say, ‘I want to play now,'” cello player Hallie Watson said. “It just encourages them to play or want them to listen, stuff like that.”

Your chance to see the Youth Symphony Orchestra in action during the Christmas concert comes on Friday, December 17, at Akin Auditorium at MSU.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m., and it’s free to attend.

You can also get a little sample of what’s to come on Friday, December 11, when they perform with the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra during a live Holiday Celebration at Memorial Auditorium.