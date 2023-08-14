WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After more than three consecutive weeks of temperatures over 100 degrees in Wichita Falls, residents of the area will finally see a break from the heat on Monday and Tuesday, August 14 and 15, 2023.

KFDX Morning Meteorologist Brian James on Monday, August 14, said after a streak of 22 consecutive days with high temperatures at 100 degrees or higher, short-lived relief from the heat is coming to the area.

James said morning temperatures in Wichita Falls on Monday, August 14, and Tuesday, August 15, will be in the 60s, with high temperatures not exceeding the mid-90s.

Temperatures will likely return to triple digits on Wednesday, with a forecasted high of 102 degrees, then high temperatures near 110 degrees dominate the forecast for the end of the week and into the weekend.

