WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Robstown Police Department, human remains found near Corpus Christi in April 2018, have now been identified as a Wichita Falls man.

Jessie Barnes, 36, went missing in February 2015, telling family and friends he was going to live on the beach. That was the last contact they had with him.

The remains were identified by the University of North Texas Forensic Science Program.

