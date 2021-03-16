Remarkable Women: Jana Schmader

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—“I am a Wichita Falls girl, I have no intention of not being one. I just love Wichita Falls and everything about it,” Executive Director for Downtown Development Jana Schmader said.

Loving Wichita Falls: That is exactly the way that many describe Jana Schmader and her passion is to showcase what the Falls has to offer.

As Executive Director for Downtown Development, Schmader works hard to promote all the downtown businesses and truly believes in supporting our mom and pop shops.

“Downtown is such a family, you get to know people and their stories and seeing their successes and seeing businesses open and just watching everyone flourish; I really enjoy that and stand behind them as someone who has helped them throughout the process,” Schmader said.

Family: That’s a word that is so important to Jana. When she is not working, Jana has two children who mean the world to her.

She has always made sure to instill the importance of serving the community to them.

“Ill get my son up on a Saturday morning and we’ll come clean sidewalks to give back to the community. My daughter has also led trolley tours for downtown,” Schmader said.

Improve downtown, entice new business and residents, and grow the economic base of our community and current businesses: That’s the mission of Wichita Falls Development and those who work with Jana say she truly exemplifies the mission.

“She takes pride in this community, and she works not only for us in the business industry downtown but to make sure that her kids have a great future here as well,” Downtown Wichita Falls Marketing Director, Jeanette Charos said.

Making Wichita Falls a place for her children and other children to stay is why Jana Schmader exemplifies a remarkable woman.