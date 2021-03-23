Remarkable Women: Jessica Mitchell

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— New experiences and a passion for teaching: those are the words that science teacher, Jessica Mitchell at McNeil Jr. High School thrives off of and wants to inspire her students to partake in.

She’s a woman on a mission, from the classroom to helping with competitions and even starting her own program.

Jessica Mitchell helps to make a difference on and off the school campus everyday.

“She just keeps coming up with more and more stuff to help the community. She not only helps her school, but also helps me with lesson plans, and ideas for TMSA, the math and science groups for WFISD,” Jessica’s husband, Michael Mitchell said.

Coming up with new ways to help her school and students, that’s exactly what happened when COVID-19 hit, forcing some students to stay in virtual learning.

“It really altered our lessons too, because science is a lot of group work and we can’t really do that right now, so it’s adapting and overcoming just about every day,” Remarkable Women Finalist, Jessica Mitchell said.

Jessica’s love and passion for helping students doesn’t stop in the classroom, instead it is focused on helping her daughter succeed who wanted to become a Scouts BSA member.

“It’s a new experience for me, I never did Scouts growing up, it’s been a really cool experience with that,” Mitchell said.

A woman on a mission, helping to make sure that our children and even her own are ready for the future.

“She has a heart of gold, she works really hard at everything she does, I don’t think she knows it, but I can’t thank her enough,” Jessica’s husband, Michael Mitchell said.

Jessica Mitchell is simply remarkable.