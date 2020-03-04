Remarkable Women: Lisa Little

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lisa Little remembers the big and little moments of her husband, John, a longtime Wichita county investigator died of pancreatic cancer in November 2018, and her daughter, Brea, who lost her battle with cancer less than four months later.

Now Lisa is finding a new purpose with her pain.

“One of my purposes here is for my grandchildren, they have lost so much in so little time. They lost two people that were so special to them. I know that I need to be here for them, and it’s important for me to keep making memories with them,” Little said.

The way she puts others first is one of the many reasons her daughter’s long-time friend nominated her nominated for our remarkable women initiative.

“She’s always positive and always looking out for others, even on her worse days she’s always trying to make sure everyone’s okay’s and everyone’s still hanging in there,” Brea’s long-time friend Shelby Hernandez said.

Lisa’s selflessness always shows, no matter who she comes in contact with.

Instead of talking about herself, she insisted on talking about how remarkable John and Brea were.

“Brea was an inspiration to John, she showed him how to be strong. He would say all the time, I can be strong because she is. We went through lots of ups and downs, it seemed like when one of them would do bad, the other one did bad: When one of them did good, the other did good. They were on this journey together,” Little said.

A journey that John needed to stop so he could greet his daughter,

“He needed to stop treatment, because he had to get to heaven before she did,” Little said.

Memories continue to live on through a song that Lisa and Brea always shared.

“A song that we listened to all the time was, Lauren Daigles song: “Trust in you” in the song it says, ‘When you don’t move the mountains that I need you to move, and when you don’t part the waters, I will still trust in you and that became our song. It became the song that gave us comfort,” Little said.

Lisa Little is a true inspiration to everyone she comes in contact with and now has two angels looking down on her smiling at all of her accomplishments including this one.

She is a true example of a Texoma Remarkable Woman.