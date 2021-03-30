WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Community service and giving back to the community: that’s a phrase that Paula Perkins thrives on and loves to share with anyone she comes in contact with.

Perkins began her journey and career as an occupational therapist; while she did not want to stay a therapist in the long run, she has now taken those skills she learned to become a specialist at Region Nine Education Center.

“I’m taking that experience that I built those first twenty years of my career and putting it into practice where I’m able to support other administrators and classroom personal that support students on a daily basis,” Remarkable Women Local Winner, Paula Perkins said.

Putting others before her and making sure the community is served is how Paula’s colleague Ruth Jones describes her.

“She inspires others and she doesn’t want things just herself. She wants to bring others along with her,” Jones said.

Inspiring others: that’s what Perkins wanted to do when she went to serve on the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, “Being on that board gave me a platform to be able to research some different models for funding, and out of that was birthed Empty Bowls,” Perkins said.

Empty Bowls started locally back in 2012 and has continued to grow and serve our community each year, unfortunately when the pandemic struck- Empty Bowls was not possible, but that did not stop Perkins as she went on to serve and perfect her new project: Impact 100.

Impact 100 is a local organization that aims to empower and inspire women in the community.

“This year we have 81 women in Impact 100, that means besides Paula herself she has influenced 80 other women to be apart of this and to bring about social good,” Jones said.

Perkins is a woman who wears many hats and is always hoping to make a difference in the lives of every person she meets.

“She has met so many different needs, physically, mentally, and socially,” Paula’s mom, Donna Perkins said.

We are proud to announce that Paula was selected as the local winner for KFDX Remarkable Women contest!