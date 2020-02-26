Remarkable Women: Saundra Myers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “It’s very humbling that people, think I’m a remarkable person,” Myers said

Remarkable women not only impact their family and friends, but also their community.

Helping others and those in our community defines Saundra Myers, who is a charge nurse on the Labor and Delivery floor at United Regional.

Not only does she help new moms, she has also taken on the role of a mother figure to many at the hospital.

“She has been a dedicated friend honestly, and co-worker for many years..she took me in the moment i graduated pretty much and i have been with her ever since,” Labor and Delivery nurse at United Regional, Keri McDonald said.

Dedicated is a word that Saundra exemplifies.

While many of us are sleeping, Saundra is helping others. However, she enjoys being a night owl.

“I like it because the phones don’t ring as much, and we kind of get to know our patients a little more, then running back and fourth to the desk and answering the phone and worrying about scheduling stuff,” Myers said.

Saundra helps others feel at ease even when they are nervous about bringing a new bundle of joy into the world. One aspect of her job that she loves is when new little ones are born and she sees the parents reaction.

“It really makes it special when you get to be apart and you know that, I helped do this. It’s rewarding just to see the happy families being made and how excited they are about their new baby,” Myers said.

When she’s not working or sleeping, she is the biggest supporter and cheerleader to her own bundle of joy – her daughter Serena.

“My daughter has always been my world, anything that she possibly needed or you know she was involved. I went to every football game because she was on the dance team or color guard or rearranging with my co-workers so that I can be at all of her power lifting meets. For ever my vacations revolved around either having to have surgery for her or something medical to do with her so, Everyone knows that my daughter is everything,” said Myers.

From her smile the minute you meet her to her warm personality, Saundra is a charge nurse that cares about everyone she comes in contact with.

“She’s the person you want with you, whether it’s a happy time or a sad time, a tragedy, you couldn’t get a better nurse than her,” said McDonald

Writer Lexie Seige once said, “a nurse is compassion in scrubs.”

Saundra Myers exemplifies this quote by bringing new bundles of joy into the world everyday and welcoming everyone the minute they meet her, making her one of Texoma’s Remarkable Women.