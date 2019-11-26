Remembering a popular local DJ who passed away

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The local music community in Wichita Falls is remembering the life of 46-year-old John Coronado, who died last night from injuries sustained in a truck accident last Wednesday. Coronado was a well-known DJ in Wichita Falls.

Coronado’s close friend DJ Sabor said his love for music ran deep and that his passion for music affected many Texomans throughout the years.

“He started DJ’ing young and I started DJ’ing as well and ever since then we’ve just been tight, we played everywhere. He’s played at every club in town, I’ve played at every club in town and its always been about music with him so that’s what we always had the bond with,” Sabor said.

Sabor said that Coronado will truly be missed by many.

“When it came to music, that was his soul,” Sabor said.

“He was the life of the room, he went into a room and he either changed up the music, which he had a habit of doing everywhere he went. He read the crowd really well,” Coronado’s cousin, Danny Martinez said.

“All of us have a different relationship and a different story with johnny, you know mine was more, he was one of my big cousins and we grew up together and I looked up to him a lot especially musically. He worked alongside us with our businesses, he helped shape the sound for some of our venues and I know he did that for a lot of other places in town,” Martinez said.

“John always had a big passion for music he had all kinds of music, John would do anything from old school to hip-hop to punk, to oldies to Motown, he loved it all and he knew all about it. That was part of his biggest success, he was a DJ it was a hobby of his that was a passion of his,” Martinez said.

“The music is going to continue to go, were going to continue to go on and that’s what he always told me, we always had those conversations where if something ever happened, he said man you got to keep going and you got to keep repping, you got to go hard, he used to emphasize go hard and make that money. So, that’s what I’m going to remember,” Sabor said.

If you would like to donate to the Coronado family for funeral expenses you can do so by going to Texoma Community Credit Union and deposit money into account #865178.



You can also help the family out by purchasing a shirt in his honor from Dionne Armendarez for $20, which will also go towards funeral costs. You can contact her at 940-733-0908.