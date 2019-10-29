Remembering former KFDX photographer who passed away over the weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— We’re remembering an extended member of our KFDX family, our friend Dale Terry, who passed away Saturday at the age of 82. Dale was a former KFDX reporter and photographer, who carried his film camera all over the region in the sixties, sometimes non stop, covering the news.

“When he was at tv 3 he loved his job chasing the wrecks and the fires and getting the first pictures,” Dale’s wife, Joleene Terry said.

Dale Terry was an avid lover of life. His wife, Joleene said while at KFDX, he took his job seriously and was passionate about being behind a camera.

“He worked night and day. He was the only one on call back then so he worked almost 24/7 but he provided for his family and his sons adored him,” Terry said.

Dale was working for TV-3 when an F-5 tornado struck Wichita Falls in 1964 and he was one of the first on the scene.

“It was sort of scary in a way, he knew how to handle himself but I never knew whether or not he was coming back or not,” Terry said.

Another person who adored Dale is Willie Harmon, Owner of Willie’s Place, who will miss Dale at dinner time.

“It gets a little rougher as you lose them. When you acquire them as friends outside as just customers, its tough,” Harmon said.

Harmon said Dale made a very big impact on his restaurant. In fact, Dale’s the reason behind much of the memorabilia on his walls.

“He decided one day when he came in here that there wasn’t anything on my walls and that needed to change and he had acquired a lot of stuff for a lot of years and he actually brought several boxes of stuff up here and hung them on my walls,” Harmon said.

Joleene said even though he’s gone, Dale will never be forgotten.

“His passionate feelings about life and about other people. He always wanted the respect of other people and he tried his best to do his best and serve his community,” Terry said.

Dale also helped out every year with the Literacy Council’s book fair and had a great knowledge of rare books, antiques, and memorabilia. He will surely be missed. Dale is survived by his wife Joleene and his two sons, Ken and Kelly Terry. A memorial service will be held at a later date.