WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family of local historian Nadine McKown are mourning after Mckown passed away due to cancer complications last week.

Reporter Curtis Jackson sat down with friends of McKown who said she will be missed by so many in our community.

“She was dedicated to this community, to her family and to her friends,” Executive Director for the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, Ann Arnold-Ogden said.

Arnold-Ogden said McKown’s knowledge and passion for preserving our local history is something you don’t come across too often.

“She was just passionate about the preservation and preserving history and telling stories, telling full stories about the community,” Arnold-Ogden said. “She’s going to be missed. She’s going to be missed a lot.”

McKown served as the Site Director for the Kell House Museum back in 2019 before accepting a job as the Executive Director of the Museum of North Texas History in May of 2023.

“She was only with us there at that position for a short amount of time, but it was very impactful,” Lindsay Lewis, president of the museum’s board of directors, said. “I think that Nadine has a reputation in our community as, you know, someone who had a wealth of knowledge when it came to history. She’s professional, she had a lot of connections across the state and here locally. She did a wonderful job while she was able to be with us.”

Lewis said finding a replacement is going to be no easy task.

“When she came on board, you know, we were just excited to have someone of her caliber in that position,” Lewis said. “It’s going to be tough to match that.”

Something that Arnold-Ogden agreed with.

“I don’t think you’re ever going to find somebody like Nadine who cared about this community and who cared about our history and our heritage. It’s a passion that’s going to be hard to replace,” Arnold-Ogden said. “Certainly, she’s a person that is going to be impossible to replace.”

A memorial is set for McKown on Friday, December 22nd at 9th Street Studios from 2 to 4 p.m.