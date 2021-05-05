Remembering plane crash victims

(KFDX/KJTL) — A deadly plane crash in Mississippi late last night has many Texomans mourning the loss of three Wichita Falls residents, including a beloved United Regional doctor.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the twin-engine plane to crash into a home in Hattiesburg around 11:22 last night.

But as details emerge, we are learning more about the lives lost.

Gone but certainly not forgotten.

“With doing that I met a good friend. I’m sorry. Um. He’s just very personable. So, I’ll really miss him. Not only was he a great doctor, great friend but he cared deeply for his patients,” Lisa Boutwell said.

Boutwell was one of the many patients neurosurgeon Dr. Louis Provenza successfully treated at United Regional Hospital.

“He was highly recommended. So I just, ya know made an appointment with him and went in and he took care of all my needs,” Boutwell said.

Investigators say that Dr. Provenza was piloting the twin-engine airplane that took off from Wichita Regional Airport and crashed into a home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi Tuesday night.

Boutwell says she’ll never find another like him.

“When he was going to do my neck surgery I was terrified and I said I’m kind of scared about this, and he told me I’ve been doing this for over thirty years, and if it wasn’t safe and I wasn’t confident I couldn’t do a good job for you, I wouldn’t be putting you in that situation right now,” Boutwell said.

The crash killed all three onboard including 23-year-old MSU student Anna Calhoun and her 2-year-old daughter Harper Provenza

All on board the plane heading to a relative’s commencement ceremony at the University of Southern Mississippi.

“She was really excited about taking organic chemistry this fall and she was really thrilled about it. And he said no one ever says that. But that’s the kind of person she was. She had learned so much in her chemistry courses she was ready to tackle a new challenge,” Dean of Marsden McCoy College Dr. Marcy Brown said.

Brown says Calhoun was a dedicated student bound for success.

“I’ve talked with several faculty who had her last semester and have heard nothing but wonderful stories about her goals and the commitment to the program,” Brown said.

An unexpected tragedy and loss.

A man inside the home struck by the plane was also killed he was a pastor in Hattiesburg. Investigators will continue to assess what may have caused the crash.