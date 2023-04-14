WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday, April 14, 2023 marks one year since the unexpected death of KFDX Journalist Shatanya Clarke, and although she’s gone, those who knew and loved Shatanya continue to ensure she won’t be forgotten.

Shatanya passed away at just 27 years old after a long battle with brain cancer. Her loss was felt across the entire community, and she is remembered for the impact she made in so many different nonprofit organizations in Wichita Falls.

Shatanya joined the KFDX family back in 2018 and began telling the stories that mattered to Texoma the most like her ‘Helping the Helpers’ series which spotlighted local non-profits in the area.

Shatanya was involved in many organizations in the community, including the Junior League of Wichita Falls. She was also on the Child Care Partners’ board and often spent her time at Booker T. Washington Elementary School mentoring young girls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Shatanya went above and beyond and created the “Soups and Socks” fundraiser for Faith Mission in Wichita Falls with the help of Brandon Cooper, a member of the Creative Services team at KFDX and KJTL.

In July 2022, the WFISD Foundation chose to facilitate Shatanya’s Larger Than Life Scholarship, created by Shatanya’s mother, that awards at least one African American female planning to major in mass communication, print journalism, broadcast journalism, or public relations a scholarship to attend the college of their choosing.

In the year since her passing, her legacy continues to be remembered by friends, colleagues, family members, and members of the community.

Shatanya’s family will be holding a balloon release Friday afternoon at her gravesite.

Make sure to tune in to KFDX 3 News at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, as we continue to honor Shatanya’s legacy and the impact she made on the Texoma community.