WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As tributes continue to pour in for the passing of Anchor and Reporter Shatanya Clarke the KFDX family is a taking a moment to look at Shatanya’s career.

Shatanya came into the news business to help bring awareness to those who needed it most, non-profit organizations. Her passion for helping people went beyond her storytelling. Shatanya served on the Child Care Partners board, was a member of the Wichita Falls Junior League and established the annual Soups and Socks event with Photo Journalist Brandon Cooper. Soups and Socksbrought much-needed items and a warm bowl of soup to members of our community.

Shatanya’s last project at KFDX was The Remarkable Woman Campaign. She was a remarkable woman highlighting remarkable women.

Shatanya was 27 when she passed away at her home Thursday morning. She had been battling an illness but was optimistic about upcoming medical treatments.

We want to say thank you to Texoma for all of the condolences, support, and heartfelt stories you have shared with us as we navigate the loss of Shatanya.