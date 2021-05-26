Remembering Texoma radio DJ Rockin’ Ron

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends of local radio personality Rockin’ Ron Culver are celebrating his life and career after his passing on Monday.

At just 60 years of age, Ron’s friends say his death happened too soon. But out of all of the stories about his life today, there was one common thread, seaming together a portrait of a man who lived every day like it was his last.

On the air or on stage Rockin’ Ron was the life of the party.

“He wasn’t a guitar player and he had one missing finger right here. And we always brought several guitars whenever we would play,” Jason Brown said.

Local musician Jason Brown says his friend and local DJ Ron Culver would always show up to support his band. Sometimes even stealing the spotlight.

“We would pretend he was a great guitar player. And he would get up, not even plugged, and people would think, oh wow he’s playing! And I would stand behind my amplifiers and play, and people would think he was doing it,” Brown said.

Culver’s time spent at Heritage country music station 99.9 FM KLUR and later at 94.9 FM The Outlaw helped establish his career and notoriety throughout the community as one of the area’s most well-known DJs.

“Ron was just a get-up and go guy the whole time I knew him. And he was always going. So it hit me kind of hard to find out number one that he had some strokes and number two that he ended up in hospice,” The Outlaw DJ Jim Russell said.

Russell says that Culver’s passion for music flowed from the microphone out onto the street.

“He was always active in the music community. It didn’t matter if he was being a DJ. If he was emceeing a show. If he was being a roadie for a band. He was always doing something having to do with music,” Russell said.

Bringing people together in whatever way he could.

“He always had a smile and it was an infectious smile. It didn’t matter if you were in a bad mood. He’d pick you up,” Brown said.

And leaving behind a legacy fit to rock on well into the future.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in Rockin’ Ron’s name.