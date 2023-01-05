MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Bowie High School community is morning the loss of one of their own, a 16-year-old junior who lost his life in a fatal crash on Monday afternoon, January 2, 2023.

Blake Enlow, Superintendent of the Bowie Independent School District, said Colby Price would best be remembered for the joy he brought to those around him.

“That was one of the things that people have talked about and we talked about with the staff,” Enlow said. “We said, you know, his mark is gonna be his smile, that he would show up and be happy and excited.”

Enlow recalled the type of athlete Price was and the legacy he left on the field.

“He was a good football player, he was successful in football and he was successful in powerlifting,” Enlow said.

But it wasn’t just his presence on the field that made an impact. Price was also a member of the National Honor Society, and he made friends everywhere he went. It’s the type of student and classmate he was that will Enlow said he’d remember most.

“I know one of our coaches called him a goofball,” Enlow said. “He was always looking to make somebody laugh and smile. We could count on Colby to help us out in any aspect, not just academics or athletics but anything we needed. Overall, just a well-rounded, good kid.”

Enlow said Price was a leader both on and off the field, helping his teammates and friends keep going through the good times and the bad.

“Ya know when things were tough you could always see him on the sideline rallying people around getting people to keep their heads up, stay focused, and keep working towards the goal,” Enlow said.

Members of the Bowie community have faced more than their share of heartbreaks.

“I think that’s one of the things that’s unique about our community is that we have experienced tragedy and loss in the past few years,” Enlow said.

Enlow said he’s seen his community respond to tragedy before, and that’s what makes him confident this city is going to wrap its arms around the Bowie High School community, and the Price family, during this heartbreaking time.

“We stand together all the time through celebrations, but we hold each other up when tragedy, tragedy hits, and I fully expect that,” Enlow said.

Even though Price’s life was tragically cut short, his community will make sure the life he lived will not soon be forgotten.

“We’re gonna rally together and hold each other up and help each other through this time and we’ll be honoring Colby’s legacy from now on,” Enlow said.

Funeral services for Price will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Bowie High School.