WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a decade since the body of a Wichita Falls woman who had been missing for two years was found at Burnett Park.

“I wish my mommy was here right now, and I wish that we already found her,” the daughter of Danielle Hill Alvarado, Nikki Hill, said in an interview with us in 2012.

In January of 2010, just two years before that, Danielle went missing. At the time, her husband Jonathan Alvarado said she just took off with a friend but her family said she would never leave her daughter. For two years, Danielle’s mother Balynnda Dillard did everything she could to find her, even reaching out to a national organization, Lost N Missing, to help get the word out.

Then in September 2011, Jonathan took his own life leaving questions unanswered.

“Being the last person to have seen her, we don’t know if he holds the answers to what really did happen to Danielle because there’s never been any evidence to say she ran off with someone,” Founder of Lost N Missing, Cynthia Caron said in an interview with us in 2012.

Then on Oct. 19, 2012, the WFPD received a tip of Danielle’s possible location. The WFPD and the FBI helped with the investigation. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office helped keep the scene secure as well. Sheriff David Duke said receiving tips can be key in solving cases.

“When you’ve got a missing person, you know there’s probably a homicide that occurred with it, it’s paramount to get whatever information that’ll actually lead to that body,” Duke said.

Nearly two weeks after the body was found, police in Abilene arrested Robert Guerrero Alvarado, Danielle’s father-in-law. He was named in a warrant out of Wichita County. He was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. In August of 2013, Alvarado pleaded guilty in the 30th district court to tampering or fabricating physical evidence in the murder.

He was sentenced to 20- years in prison.

On Oct. 6, 2022, Alvarado’s parole was denied as the parole board cited he poses a continuing threat to public safety. It went on to say the time served is not an accurate reflection of Alvarado’s potential for rehabilitation.

Alvarado is set to be released on Oct. 24, 2032.