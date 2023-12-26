TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The year started with a big blow not only to our newsroom. But the news world and Wichita Falls community.

Our former newsroom leader Adam Bradshaw passed away on January 8. Bradshaw’s career in news began in 1984 as a reporter before realizing news management was his calling.

“He was amazingly professional even as a very young college intern. I don’t think he ever wanted to be on camera, he enjoyed being behind the camera and he enjoyed the production,” Adam’s brother Scott said.

He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2009. He spent four years in Wichita Falls before his passing.

With nearly 20 years of high school baseball coaching experience in Texoma, the passing of Pat Maxwell sent shock waves.

After retiring as a professional baseball player, he spent three seasons in Petrolia before a decade in Archer City winning a state title in 2007.

“If you wanted to win, hire Pat Maxwell. He genuinely cared about the game, he had a passion for the game, and he wanted to make sure you did it right,” long-time friend Scott Cannon said.

Maxwell was seen as caring about others just as he cared about his players on the field.

A trailblazer in Burkburnett city politics, Pat Norriss became the first woman mayor of the city.

After over two decades in city politics, she broke the glass ceiling again becoming the first woman Wichita County Commissioner serving for 16 years.

Barry Mahler / precinct 3, Wichita county commissioner

“With all the titles that Pat Norriss had, I think the ones that she cherished the most was mom, [and] grandma, and those were the things that were most important here. She was a very special lady, a very good friend,” Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 3 Barry Mahler said.

Norriss was instrumental in co-founding the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club and held many other public positions.

Just hired as the Museum of North Texas History curator, Nadine NcKown’s love for history was felt throughout North Texas….

McKown was dedicated to this community to preserve the history and telling stories.

“who cared about this community and who cared about our history and our heritage you know it’s a passion. That’s going to be hard to replace,” Executive Director of Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture Ann Arnold-Ogden said.

McKown helped raise funds for Kell House renovations and repairs.

We remember those lost in Texoma this past year.

Other notable figures include:

Dr. Tim Powers

Mark Suggs

Dean Smith

Johnny Burns

Ruth Constant

Lou Murdock