Remembering Wyatt Dale, Water Safety Drive-Thru event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A family in Graham is coming together to make sure that no other family has to endure the pain of losing a young child as they did on July 7, 2013.

Wyatt Dale Terasas, 3, drowned at Possum Kingdom Lake and was not wearing a life jacket at the time. The family is putting on a water safety program to make sure they are “saving lives one jacket at a time.”

The drive-thru event will be held in Graham at the downtown square on July 18, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with free life jackets being given out to the first 200 kids.