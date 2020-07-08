Live Now:
Top trending stories featured on Newsfeed Now

Remembering Wyatt Dale, Water Safety Drive-Thru event

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A family in Graham is coming together to make sure that no other family has to endure the pain of losing a young child as they did on July 7, 2013.

Wyatt Dale Terasas, 3, drowned at Possum Kingdom Lake and was not wearing a life jacket at the time. The family is putting on a water safety program to make sure they are “saving lives one jacket at a time.”

The drive-thru event will be held in Graham at the downtown square on July 18, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with free life jackets being given out to the first 200 kids.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News