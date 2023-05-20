WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been one year since the tragic murder of Zach Wood. His friends and family gathered Saturday to remember him with a memorial.

Zach’s father Earl Wood said Zach brought a smile to everyone’s face and a joyful person to be around.

Family and friends gathered at Lake Wichita Pavilion for a cookout. Hot dogs, chips, drinks were made for people and Earl plans to do an event similar every year to remember Zach.

Early said Saturday is about keeping Zach’s memory alive and never forgetting him and the impact Zach left on his friends and family one year after his murder.

Zach left behind two daughters.

Two of the four people arrested in connection to Zach’s murder have pleaded guilty and though Earl said that’s justice in the eyes of the law, it will never fill the void left without Zach.

“Just remember him share memories about him and hopefully everybody will get an idea of what it means for the justice for Zach. They’re really getting it done,” Earl said. “There will never be enough justice. I say that as a father of Zachary and I can vouch for many of people that are right there alongside me. There will never be enough justice.”

There is a plea hearing for defendant William Bell who signed the deal on May 12 for a 30 year sentence according to court records. A plea hearing is set for May 26.

Earl said he hopes to avoid a trial for the other defendants Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn.