Reminder: Saturday is the last day to visit Burns Fantasy of Lights display

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday, Dec. 26, is the last day people will be able to visit the Burns Fantasy of Lights display at Midwestern State University, this year.

It’s a Christmas Eve Tradition for some to visit the display

You can join in on the holiday cheer starting at dusk on the Hardin lawn at Midwestern State University.

This season organizers ask that you remember to wear a mask when you’re on campus and to watch your distance when gazing at the holiday displays to help with social distancing.