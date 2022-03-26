WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal dispute over the Republican primary election for Wichita County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace will be heard Tuesday morning via video conferencing instead of a courtroom.

The hearing will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, and will be presided over by appointed judge Jack Mcgaughey. It was originally set for Thursday, March 17, but both parties asked for a continuance due to conflicts.

Incumbent JP Judy Baker filed the suit contesting the results, which showed challenger Randy Elliott as the winner.

She said Elliott won by only 14 votes, and there were at least 20 early voters whose ballots did not have the race listed, which means had they voted, the results could have been different.

County Clerk Lori Bohannon confirmed in an affidavit filed that – because of an error resulting from redistricting – the race did not appear on 20 ballots, and also, the race appeared on the ballot of one voter it should not have.

Baker is asking the judge to declare the election void and order the Republican party to hold a new election as soon as possible.

Her opponent and unofficial winner of the election, Randy Elliott, filed an answer to her suit last Monday denying her allegations and asking the judge to deny her claims, and also asking for attorney fees, expenses and costs connected to the suit be paid to him.