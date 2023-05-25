WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Progress in the renovation and restoration of the Central Boys and Girls Club continues thanks to an 11.5 million dollar capital campaign. Executive Director, Randy Cooper said the majority of the 11.5 million is going towards their new facility currently being built on the east side, these central renovations come with a price tag of four hundred thousand dollars, which Cooper said will go a long way.

Nearly eight decades ago, the Central Boys and Girls Club was built by the Works Progress Administration and has been added onto over the years, making this restoration project no walk in the park.

“You run across things you didn’t expect, for example we’ve had to address some roofing repairs, here in this restoration project in the downstairs games room we have exterior walls that are made of stone and over the years the heat and cold transfer has really taken a toll on the interior walls,” Cooper said.

Cooper said this much-needed facelift is going to expose the original vaulted ceiling, as well as beautify the interior of different portions of the building.

“Multiple program centers are going to have new paint new commercial vinyl plank flooring new lighting and new ceilings across the facility as we move to improve all of our facilities,” Cooper said.

And with summer approaching, Cooper said these renovations won’t stop the facility from being open.

“We’re going to try and wrap up at least by the end of the year were segregating our program areas so that we can continue to serve kids because we do not want to close the door to young people,” Cooper said.

Young people that can expect big changes once this project is done, making the facility more engaging for our future.

If you would like more information on the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls’ capital campaign and upcoming events, click here.