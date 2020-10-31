Renuevo Church giving out food boxes to those in need this Halloween

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a meal this Halloween, the Renuevo Church has a solution.

The church is giving out food boxes Saturday, Oct. 31, to people in the need in the community.

According to the church, no identification will be taken and no income-related questions will be asked. All people need to do is show up to the church, and they will receive a box and a prayer.

The church will be giving out donations until they have no more food boxes left to give.

Renuevo Church is located at 3122 Grant Street.

