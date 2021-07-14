Rep. Frank’s Chief of Staff announces candidacy for Wichita County Judge

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Longtime Republican staffer and Wichita Falls native Jim Johnson announced Wednesday morning he is running to be the next Wichita County Judge on the Republican ticket.

Jim Johnson has served as State Representative James Frank’s Chief of Staff since 2013 and worked for former U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry for 5 years prior to that.

“My background puts me in a unique position as I have experience dealing with the issues that face local government and elected office in general, while still bringing a fresh outsider’s perspective to the county courthouse,” Johnson said.

The announcement comes two days after current Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom announced his plans to retire at the end of his term.

“Good leadership in local government is essential for our area to prosper,” Johnson said. “Judge Gossom’s announcement that he will be retiring at the end of his term means new leadership for the first time in over two decades. I have a heart for the people of this county and a passion for transparent, accountable government that is responsive to everyone who calls Wichita County home.”

Johnson has already received the endorsements of Rep. Frank as well as Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana.

Johnson plans to make a formal announcement once his current responsibilities with the ongoing Texas legislative special session have concluded.