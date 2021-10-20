Rep. Jackson and Sens. Cornyn, Cruz introduce resolution commemorating Sheppard Air Force Base’s 80th Anniversary and the 40th Anniversary of ENJJPT

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wednesday, October 20, Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13), Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced a resolution commemorating the 80th anniversary of the opening of Sheppard Air Force Base and the 40th anniversary of the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) Program.

Sheppard AFB is the Air Force’s premier training installation, producing thousands of graduates annually. It is home to the 82nd Training Wing and the 80th Flying Training Wing.

The ENJJPT Program is conducted by the 80th Flying Training Wing, and it is the only internationally-manned and managed flying training program reserved to produce combat pilots for NATO.

“For 80 years, Sheppard AFB has proven indispensable to America’s national defense efforts, and that of our NATO partners. Sheppard’s history of molding exceptional Airmen is evident as the 82nd Training Wing and the 80th Flying Training Wing are among the best in the military,” Representative Jackson said. “I am proud to join Senators Cornyn and Cruz in recognizing the dedication and commitment that produced 80 years of excellence at Sheppard. I have no doubt that the future is bright for those who will train at Sheppard in the years to come.”

“For 80 years, Sheppard Air Force Base has developed and implemented a top-caliber training program which has equipped generations of American servicemembers. The partnership with our international allies to host the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program since 1981 further exemplifies the commitment to our national security,” Senator Cornyn said. “Today, we recognize and commend Sheppard AFB for decades of service and look forward to the continued commitment to excellence.”

“I am proud to join Sen. Cornyn and Rep. Jackson on this timely resolution celebrating 80 years of Sheppard Air Force Base and the 40th anniversary of its crucial Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program. This resolution rightfully honors the impact of Sheppard AFB and its one-of-a-kind flight training program on the Wichita Falls community, the United States, and on our NATO allies across the globe,” Senator Cruz said. “This base has played a crucial role in training American and international airmen and highlights the Lone Star State’s long history of exceptional military service to this great nation.”

“We are proud to be a part of the North Texas and Southwest Oklahoma communities,” Commander, 82nd Training Wing and Installation Commander, Sheppard Air Force Base, Brig. Gen. Lyle Drew said. “Training has been our core mission for 80 years, and we look forward to delivering combat capability for our Air Force, our nation and our partner nations for the next 80 years.”

Jackson serves as a member of the House Armed Services Committee. Full text of the resolution can be found here.