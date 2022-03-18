WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — United States Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) Friday announced six students received official appointments to U.S. Service Academies, including three students with ties to Texoma.

All six students received their appointments after Rep. Jackson nominated them in 2021.

As a member of Congress, Rep. Jackson can nominate students from TX-13 for appointments to the United States Air Force, Naval, Military (West Point) and Merchant Marine Academies.

Rep. Jackson can also nominate students from the entire State of Texas to the Merchant Marine Academy.

The students receiving appointments are as follows:

Bridon Rosales, from Veritas Press Scholars Academy, received an official appointment to the United States Air Force Academy. He is the son of Alfred and Michaela Rosales. The Rosales, a military family, maintain residency in Wichita Falls.

John Blocher, from Yorktown High School, received an official appointment to the United States Air Force Academy. He is the son of John and Jamie Blocher. The Blochers, a military family, maintain residency in Wichita Falls.

Judd Pringle, from Amarillo High School, received an official appointment to the United States Naval Academy. He is the son of James and Julie Pringle.

Clay Earp, from Victory Christian Academy, received an official appointment to the United States Military Academy. He is the son of Brandon and Trisha Earp.

Trinity Santasiero, from Cypress Creek High School, received an official appointment to the United States Merchant Marine Academy. She is the daughter of James and Natalie Santasiero.

“Congratulations to these six students who have chosen to take the road less traveled in service to our great country,” Rep. Jackson said. “They’ve made their families, communities, and our whole country proud by dedicating themselves to a cause so much bigger than themselves. I know we all wish nothing but the best for their bright futures at their respective service academies and beyond!”