Rep. Jackson announces $50M grant to make improvements along Interstate 35

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced that a $50 million federal grant has been awarded to the Texas Department of Transportation for improvements along 7.4 miles of Interstate 35. This project impacts Texas, Oklahoma, and the Chickasaw Nation, according to a press release.

“This grant is a huge win for Texans, and I am proud to have supported the I-35 Red River Project early on, Rep. Ronny Jackson said. “Reducing congestion through the corridor will provide for safer travel and increased economic opportunity, benefitting Gainesville for generations to come.”

The I-35 Red River Project includes widening the Interstate, modernizing the corridor design by flattening curves, replacing the northbound and southbound bridges with wider and higher structures over the Red River, updating the frontage roads, installing a fixed concrete barrier in the median, adding retaining walls and culverts, installing intelligent transportation systems improvements including dynamic message signs, adding pedestrian elements, and converting an interchange.

In March, Jackson sent a letter in support of the I-35 Red River Project to the U.S. Department of Transportation.