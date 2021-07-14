Rep. Jackson announces Wichita Falls will retain MSA status

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas District 13 Representative Ronny Jackson Wednesday announced Wichita Falls will retain its Metropolitan Statistical Area status, securing the cities eligibility for certain federal funding.

The Office of Management and Budget confirmed it will not pursue a measure originally proposed to change the size of a statistical area, effectively stripping MSA status away from over a hundred communities in the nation.

Rep. Jackson sent letters in March and April to the OMB, fighting to retain Wichita Falls’ MSA status.

After a public comment process through the Federal Register and aggressive efforts from Jackson in addition to a bipartisan group of his colleagues in Congress, OMB has agreed to maintain the population threshold that has been in place since 2010.

“I am proud to have helped secure Wichita Falls’ eligibility for federal resources,” Rep. Jackson said. “The economic development made possible by Wichita Falls’ MSA status is an important way to help communities in TX-13 prosper.”

On January 19, 2021, the Office of Management and Budget announced a proposal to change the population standard for MSA status from a minimum of 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents.

According to the OMB, Wichita Falls would have lost its MSA status along with 141 other metro areas in the United States if this rule had taken effect.

“I will always have the backs of our local citizens and I will not sit back while Washington bureaucrats look for ways to deny us resources,” Rep. Jackson said. “The stream of federal funding that Wichita Falls will benefit from in the years to come will open our community up to limitless opportunities for growth.”