Rep. Jackson calls on President Biden to immediately undergo a cognitive test

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, then-White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing at the White House, in Washington. The Department of Defense inspector general has released a scathing report on the conduct of Ronny Jackson, now a congressman from Texas, when he worked as a top White House physician. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a press release, Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) sent a letter to President Joe Biden, Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor, D.O. and Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci, M.D. calling on President Biden to immediately undergo a cognitive test and share the results with the American people.

Jackson’s letter comes after what he said is “a clear decline of Biden’s cognitive ability, including embarrassing performances on the world stage.”

“The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their President”, Jackson said. “They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties demanded of the office, and they deserve to have full transparency on the mental state of their highest elected leader. I would argue that the American people don’t have that confidence in President Biden.”

Jackson went on to comment about his time as President Donald Trump’s physician.

“When I was physician to President Donald J. Trump, the liberal media relentlessly pushed a narrative that he needed a cognitive test and that it should be the standard for anyone serving as Commander-in-Chief and Head of State, Jackson said. “I administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA) test and President Trump excelled. Given the precedent set and Biden’s clear mental impairment, I believe it is past time he undergo a cognitive test.”

The full letter can be found here. Co-signers include Reps. Bob Gibbs (OH-07), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Andy Harris (MD-01), Brian Babin (TX-36), Jody Hice (GA-10), Claudia Tenney (NY-22), W. Gregory Steube (FL-17), Tom Tiffany (WI-07), Kat Cammack (FL-03), Jerry L. Carl (AL-01), Pat Fallon (TX-04), Diana Harshbarger (TN-01), and Beth Van Duyne (TX-24).